$3.1m Govt investment in Hanmer Springs

Conical Hill Lookout, Hanmer Springs. Photo: YouTube

Hanmer Springs will benefit from a Government investment of $3.1 million to support its domestic tourism market.

Said Parliamentary under-secretary for regional economic development Fletcher Tabuteau: "While Covid-19 has had an impact on international tourist numbers, we want to support Hanmer Springs to continue to be a top family friendly tourist draw card for domestic visitors from both the North and South Islands."

The projects announced on Friday were:

$2.123 million total investment to the Hurunui District Council to construct a family friendly ‘Fly-Line’ tourist attraction on the popular Conical Hill at Hanmer Springs ($2 million infrastructure funding and $123,000 Provincial Growth Fund).

$977,000 in PGF funding to the Hurunui District Council towards creating a world-class day spa and developments at the thermal pools.

"The fly-line, is like a flying-fox without the risk, where riders will be able to glide through the forest, safely suspended in a comfortable seat under a supporting carriage that runs virtually silent on a stainless-steel track,” Tabuteau said.

"The relatively short construction time for the project means the fly-line can be up and running by the start of spring 2021, and it is expected that the fly-line will create up to 25 new jobs with $4 million of economic benefit generated to the region over the first five years of operation.

"The PGF funded thermal pools and spa expansion project involves investigating the construction of a luxury day spa on the site of the former Queen Mary Hospital and the provision of a new area of hot pools and a new hydro-slide.

Photo: File

These combined projects are predicted to create a total of 51 to 55 new jobs, including part-time jobs.

"Over half a million people visit Hanmer Springs every year, so with the fly-line, and thermal pools and day spa, the anticipated increase in visitors to this already popular alpine village, will make a huge difference to the local economy,” Tabuteau said.

Hanmer Springs general manager Graeme Abbot said the fly line has the potential to become a must-do for Hanmer Springs visitors.

"This has been a dream of ours for some time and it’s great the government has decided it is a project worthy of their backing.

"I’m looking forward to talking to our community to get their ideas and help to shape the final location and design."