Teen charged after horror crash

Photo: File

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in relation to a crash in Canterbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The crash on Bridge Street, Rakaia, occurred just after 4.30am on June 21.

A police spokesperson said the matter is before the Youth Court and police would not confirm any further details.

Of the patients involved in this incident, one has now been discharged and one is in a stable condition, police said.

The "suspicious" car with eight people inside it was seen by police travelling through Rolleston at 4.22am on Sunday.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it took off, starting a pursuit that was abandoned soon after "due to the nature of driving".

The car was found more than 30km away by police on Bridge St in Rakaia.

It appears the car had struck a fence and rolled.

The Herald understands that the mother of one teenager in the car thought their child had been asleep in bed that night.

However, it's understood they had snuck out in the night to join friends.

The mother only found out she was gone when police phoned with the terrible news in the early hours of the morning.

A spokeswoman for St John said they got the call at 4.39am from police.

Two Westpac rescue helicopters and at least three ambulances were sent to the scene.

She confirmed seven people were rushed to hospital, including two in a critical condition. Four others have serious injuries while another is in a moderate condition.

The tragedy has renewed calls for a ban on police pursuits.

Youth health doctor Sue Bagshaw says it could've easily been avoided, claiming police don't understand that chasing young drivers causes them to panic.

Bagshaw says police need to stop pursuits but overhauling curriculums and tackling poverty should also be on the list.

She says many lower income young people get trapped in a mentality of "live fast now - because you might be dead tomorrow".

A Greymouth mum who lost her son in a police pursuit also said Sunday's smash shows they should be scrapped.

Joe Hall lost her teenage son Judd in 2014 and says the pain never goes away.

She says the Canterbury crash will have left eight more families hurting.

Hall says the decision-making centres of teenagers aren't developed enough to understand the consequences.

She says their fight-or-flight response kicks in - and they panic.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald