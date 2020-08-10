Monday, 10 August 2020

Driver admits killing father who was on bike ride with daughter

    Clint Hoeben, 48, died shortly after being struck by a van while out cycling with his daughter in North Canterbury. Photo: Givealittle
    A Canterbury driver has pleaded guilty to hitting a father and daughter out on a bike ride – killing the man.

    James Solvander appeared in the Christchurch District Court by video link on Monday, on charges of drug-driving causing death, and drug-driving causing injury.

    In early April – Solvander hit 48-year-old Clint Hoeben and his 14-year-old daughter with his van – as they rode their bikes near Fernside.

    Hoeben was killed, and his daughter suffered minor injuries.

    In court today, Solvander was solemn in a grey corrections jumpsuit – and kept his eyes downcast as he entered his pleas.

    He's been remanded in custody for sentencing until October 2.

