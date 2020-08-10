Driver admits killing father who was on bike ride with daughter

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
James Solvander appeared in the Christchurch District Court by video link on Monday, on charges of drug-driving causing death, and drug-driving causing injury.
In early April – Solvander hit 48-year-old Clint Hoeben and his 14-year-old daughter with his van – as they rode their bikes near Fernside.
Hoeben was killed, and his daughter suffered minor injuries.
In court today, Solvander was solemn in a grey corrections jumpsuit – and kept his eyes downcast as he entered his pleas.
He's been remanded in custody for sentencing until October 2.