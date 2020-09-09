Community 'in shock': Canterbury teen dead after suffering injuries

A teenager has died after suffering serious injuries on Sunday at Hapuku, north of Kaikoura. Photo: Mike Scott / NZH

A close-knit Canterbury community is in shock after a teenager died from injuries suffered at the weekend.

Kaikoura High School pupil Sebastian Frost was left badly injured on Sunday afternoon at a rural property, north of Kaikoura.

Despite efforts to save the 13-year-old, his injuries proved fatal.

Today Kaikoura High School board of trustees chairperson Mark Fissenden said the teenager's death came as a shock not only for his classmates but the wider community.

"It's a tragedy for the school and the whole community," said Fissenden. "And it's a terrible tragedy for the family involved."

He said there were just 200 pupils at the secondary school and everyone had endured more than their fair share of trauma in recent times.

"They've had the earthquakes and Covid and now [lost] one of their peers," he said.

Kaikoura High School principal John Tait said Sebastian's death was incredibly sad.

"This has been a big shock and loss to both Kaikoura High School and Kaikoura Suburban School, as well as our community.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family," he said.

Police said they attended an incident at a Factory Rd, Hapuku property just before 2.30pm after a person had been injured.

They were taken to Kaikoura for medical treatment however sadly died.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.