Firefighters have busy night monitoring scrub fires in Canterbury

Firefighters have spent the night monitoring two large scrub fires in Canterbury which are now under control.

The fires resulted in the closure of State Highway 7, Culverden to Hanmer Springs, for some time as authorities worked to control the situation.

Fire and Emergency said the blaze broke out on Happy Valley Rd yesterday afternoon and strong winds prevented fire crews from tackling it from the air.

It was contained late last night and has not been posing any danger to properties.

SH7 is open but has been down to one lane overnight.

Meanwhile, a two-person crew is monitoring a fire near Motunau Beach, to ensure it does not spread to any neighbouring properties.

Firefighters had to stop their work last night due to the danger of fighting the blaze in the dark.

The fire has been burning actively overnight - fanned by a southwest change - but rain has started to fall in the area.

Fire crews will return to both scenes this morning to assess the situation and mop up any hot spots.