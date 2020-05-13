Hanmer Springs back in business from May 26

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is set to re-open on May 26. Photo: Supplied

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa will reopen later this month, providing a much-needed boost for the region's struggling tourism sector.The complex has been shut since March 22 shortly before the lockdown was put in place, but will reopen its doors on May 26 following Monday's announcement around level 2 public gathering restrictions.

General manager Graham Abbot was relieved to finally be able to refill the pools after a "tough" two months.

"The last two months have been tough.

"It's great to be able to reopen, albeit in a reduced capacity," he said.

Details around how the complex will meet level 2 restrictions are still being worked out, Abbot said.

"The main impacts on us are the limit on numbers and the social distancing rules, we're looking at how we can manage that."

To ensure visitors' safety, there will be new signs showing physical distancing rules and a new entry process.

The opening hours will be 10am-6pm, rather than the usual 9pm closing time.

On Monday Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa announced it would cut 18 out of 120 jobs at the complex, with businesses in the region now having to rely on domestic tourism to stay afloat.

Abbot urges people to support local businesses reopening on Thursday.

"We are now solely reliant on the domestic tourism market.

"Luckily, we have a long history as one of South Islander's favourite holiday spots and we can't wait to see them back here soon."

A reopening date for The Spa is yet to be announced.