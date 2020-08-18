Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Hurunui district by-election results announced

    1. Star News
    2. Districts

    Mary Holloway. Photo: Supplied
    Mary Holloway. Photo: Supplied
    Mary Holloway has been elected to the Hurunui District Council following a by-election for the West Ward.

    Holloway came out on top with 778 votes, beating Jeffrey Walker on 397. Voting closed on Friday, August 14.

    Three voting papers were deemed informal or blank.

    The West Ward covers western Hurunui, including Waikari, Culverden, Waiau and Hanmer Springs.

    "I am North Canterbury born and bred and aware of the district’s rural and farming needs,” Holloway said in a statement.

    "I appreciate the opportunity to make sure our local voice is heard.

    "Local government remains a strong and important pillar of the New Zealand Governance model and I look forward to standing strongly for this principle."

    A by-election will now be held to replace the extraordinary vacancy on the Hanmer Springs Community Board created by Holloway’s new position.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter