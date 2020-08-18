Hurunui district by-election results announced

Mary Holloway. Photo: Supplied

Mary Holloway has been elected to the Hurunui District Council following a by-election for the West Ward.

Holloway came out on top with 778 votes, beating Jeffrey Walker on 397. Voting closed on Friday, August 14.

Three voting papers were deemed informal or blank.

The West Ward covers western Hurunui, including Waikari, Culverden, Waiau and Hanmer Springs.

"I am North Canterbury born and bred and aware of the district’s rural and farming needs,” Holloway said in a statement.

"I appreciate the opportunity to make sure our local voice is heard.

"Local government remains a strong and important pillar of the New Zealand Governance model and I look forward to standing strongly for this principle."

A by-election will now be held to replace the extraordinary vacancy on the Hanmer Springs Community Board created by Holloway’s new position.