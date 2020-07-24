Friday, 24 July 2020

Lifelong love affair with boat

    Nancy and Beaven Burrows on Pakeha, which is one week away from being ready for use. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The 1925 boat Pakeha is not only a treasure to Beaven Burrows, it is also a treasured memory.

    The 78-year-old remembers as a boy getting rides on it off the coast of Kaikoura where his family lived at the time.

    At 16 he was intent on becoming a commercial fisherman like his father, but that was not to be.

    “No, I want you to stay and work on the farm. It’s my wish,” his dad said to him.

    Mr Burrows has been a dairy farmer ever since but his love of boats and the sea has never ceased.

    Four years ago, a friend pointed out Pakeha was for sale.

    ‘‘I’d always loved that boat . . .so I decided to buy it.’’

    The boat as it appeared in its original form. Photo: supplied
    The boat as it appeared in its original form. Photo: supplied
    The old fishing boat is a true survivor.Mr Burrows believes it may the only one from Kaikoura at that time still around.

    ‘‘It’s been washed up on the beach . . .five, six times in its life and survived.’’

    There was quite a bit of rot in it and so when it was brought to Careys Bay Marine Services in October 2018 it had to be stripped down and rebuilt.

    The boat builders were able to rebuild Pakeha referencing old photos and Mr Burrows’ memory of how it was.

    ‘‘It’s always been one of the nicest, tidiest boats as a fishing boat,’’ Mr Burrows said. The boat was about a week away from completion, with just electric work to be done.

    Mr Burrows and wife Nancy are planning a big trip to the top of the South Island this summer, including a visit to the daughter of the first owner of Pakeha, who lives in Waimate, and to the boat’s old home of Kaikoura.

    Otago Daily Times
     

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

