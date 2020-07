Photo: File

A man has been taken to hospital via helicopter after a two-car crash in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Poyntzs Rd, Eyrewell, about 10.15am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said reports suggested two cars collided.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said a man was moderately injured in the crash and a rescue helicopter flew him to Christchurch Hospital.

The road remained opened.