Person injured after crash involving train and car in Nth Canterbury

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and train at the level crossing on Marsh Rd in Rangiora about 7.26am on Wednesday.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell confirmed a person received minor injuries.
They were treated at the scene.
The person was not trapped in the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.
Fire crews were no longer at the scene and the road is open.