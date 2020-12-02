Person injured after crash involving train and car in Nth Canterbury

Photo: File

A person has been injured after a car collided with a train near Rangiora this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and train at the level crossing on Marsh Rd in Rangiora about 7.26am on Wednesday.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell confirmed a person received minor injuries.

They were treated at the scene.

The person was not trapped in the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

Fire crews were no longer at the scene and the road is open.