Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Person injured after crash involving train and car in Nth Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    A person has been injured after a car collided with a train near Rangiora this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and train at the level crossing on Marsh Rd in Rangiora about 7.26am on Wednesday.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell confirmed a person received minor injuries.

    They were treated at the scene.

    The person was not trapped in the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

    Fire crews were no longer at the scene and the road is open.

     

     

