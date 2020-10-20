Residents fight to keep fire siren operating 24/7

Oxford residents are fighting to keep their fire siren on all night. Photo: File / Getty

Residents in the North Canterbury town of Oxford are fighting to keep their fire siren running 24/7.

A petition has been launched to keep the siren turned on overnight after Fire and Emergency NZ changed it to only sound if services don't respond after 3min.

The siren continues to run as normal between 7am and 10pm.

Oxford resident Cassandra Walker said while other North Canterbury towns do not run a siren overnight, her town is more remote.

"Oxford is a town on its own, we are quite a distance away from Rangiora.

"We rely on our volunteer guys a lot," she said.

A Fenz spokesperson said removing the siren is about reducing noise and inconvenience for the community.

"If you were the person who had let's say been in a car accident, it's [the siren] reassuring for you, it lets you know good help is on the way."