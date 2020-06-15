Skifields worried after alpine passes rule changes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The new system has been introduced by the NZ Transport Agency for the southern alpine passes, and will limit the movement of cars, even with chains, when there's snow.
- This story was first published by RNZ
- Broken River Ski Club president Ross Campbell speaks to RNZ's Susie Ferguson about the changes
- Winter highway changes: Alpine passes to close when it snows
The agency is tightening up on letting motorists cross Porters and Arthur’s passes (both SH73).
But this winter, the road would be closed while graders clear the snow and lay down grit, and vehicles would only be allowed to pass once it was safe.
The Porter Heights, Mount Cheeseman, Craigieburn, Temple Basin and Broken River skifields could all be affected by the changes.