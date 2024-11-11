10,000 visitors flock to Hororata Highland Games

The 13th Hororata Highland Games on Saturday was one of the busiest ever with 700 competitors, 140 stallholders, 23 clans and more than 10,000 visitors.

Chieftain Richard Lang, who has been involved since the festival's inception, said the games have become a major highlight of the Canterbury event calendar.

"I have witnessed the growth of the Hororata Highland Games into what can truly be described as a world-class festival in every aspect.

"It was humbling to see the joy this event brings to our community."

The Oceania Heavyweight Championship was fiercely contested throughout the day and culminated in an exhilarating showdown at the Hororata Stones, where athletes raced against the clock to lift five stones weighing between 90-140kg onto barrels.

Australian Terry Sparkes emerged victorious, claiming the title for an impressive fourth consecutive year, narrowly beating Ashburton's Craig Manson.

The Women's Championship yielded a record-breaking performance by Kelly Drummond, who claimed victory, while Connor O’Brien secured the Men's Championship with a commendable mention for local competitor Ethan Burgess, who was third in his debut in the heavy arena after being inspired by previous volunteer experiences.

The Hororata Highland Games is also renowned for being the largest gathering of pipe bands in New Zealand outside of the Nationals.

This year, 19 bands with 497 pipers and drummers participated in the Chieftain's Welcoming ceremony, delivering an emotional performance of "Amazing Grace," led by Maggie McConnochie.

Scottish musician Willie McArther further entertained the crowd with popular Celtic ballads during a lively sing-along.

"The Hororata Highland Games is a festival like no other, fuelled by the passion of our volunteers," Lang said.

"This event embodies a true sense of community and purpose. It serves as a foundation for our community to build our future, with profits directed toward the Hororata Hall project and supporting 19 community groups involved in fundraising.

"The Hororata Community Trust is grateful for the support from our partners and suppliers who enable our community to stage the Games."

Results:

Champion Band: Canterbury Caledonian Society's Pipe Band Grade 3

Champion Highland Dancing: Neryda Duncan

FMG Kilted Mile: Liam Davidge

Fern Tug O' War Mens: BBC

Fern Tug O' War Mixed: Darfield Young Farmers

Oceania Heavyweight Championship: Terry Sparkes

Hororata Highland Games Heavy Championship Mens: Connor O'Brien

Hororata Highland Games Heavy Championship Womens: Kelly Drummond