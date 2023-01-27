$18,000 needed for Canterbury township's crime prevention cameras

The Coalgate community is fundraising for 13 security cameras in a bid to prevent crime. Photo: Getty Images

A Selwyn community is trying to raise $18,000 for security cameras in a bid to prevent crime.

Thirteen cameras will be sought for the entrance points to Coalgate, west of Christchurch, if the money to pay for them can be found.

Malvern Community Board chairman Ken May said: "It’s basically being done by the community as much as anything else for their own security.

"With the number of thefts, burglaries, car conversions and things like that, there was a need to try and identify who was doing it."

Organisations like p​​​​​​ub charities, which fund community projects from hotel gaming machines, would be approached to contribute, he said.

Coalgate Residents Committee chair Daryl Smith said getting cameras placed at the entrance points to the township is one of the community’s projects for 2023.

“We’ve budgeted about $18,000 for it, and as soon as we get funds in there it certainly will be going ahead.”

The committee changed from being a township committee under the umbrella of the Selwyn District Council at the start of the year, which means the new organIsation can now apply for funding from sources the former entity wasn’t entitled to.

Coalgate. Photo: Coalgate Residents Committee

Smith said they plan to apply to several funding organisations and already have some money.

“We’ve already earmarked $1000 of our discretionary fund, and I believe we’ve got $1500 coming in from the Malvern Community Board.”

The committee also plans to approach Coalgate businesses and locals to see if they could contribute.

"You’ve got to remember Coalgate has about three entrance points coming into it and there are quite a few side roads around Coalgate," Smith said.

"We’re trying to spread the catchment area,” he said of where cameras would go.

Photo: Coalgate Residents Committee

Coalgate Tavern proprietor Steve Joy said he had not noticed an increase in crime in the area, but welcomed the idea of crime prevention cameras.

"They’re a very good idea. (Cameras) are always going to be a deterrent," Joy said.

"We have our own at the tavern, but (cameras) for the general public will be good, I’d imagine."

Errol Ashby, who led the Malvern community patrol until a couple of years ago, said more than 40 businesses between Kirwee and Sheffield were canvassed two years ago about putting in security cameras.

The meeting was organised by the community patrol and “nobody was against the idea”, Ashby said.

More than 60 people turned up at the meeting, including police and a CCTV expert.

-By Darry Baser