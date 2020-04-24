$233 million building works as part of Selwyn's economic recovery

The Selwyn District Council is aiming to include $223 million of building works across the district as part of its planning for economic recovery from the impacts of Covid-19.

The district council has submitted a $13.5 million bid for a district-wide roading package of reconstruction, rehabilitation and re-seal repairs, in response to the government’s request for ‘shovel-ready’ projects.

This work would be brought forward from the Transport Activity Management Plan, providing additional jobs and supporting the economy through improved transport links.

A recovery plan is being prepared by the district council, working together with iwi, businesses, Non-government organisations and members of the community

The plan aims to help restore the district’s economic and contribute to welfare support for businesses and households that have been affected by the pandemic.

$233 million of building works are expected to be included in the district council's economic recovery plan.

Meetings with key members of different communities across the district will begin this week as part of the planning.

The district council is well-placed to provide some momentum to the district’s economy, having already signed off on a series of large construction projects over the past 18 months, Mayor Sam Broughton says.

“The district council will have an important part to play in Selwyn’s recovery and it is important that we continue with planned infrastructure, water, roading and facilities projects that our growing district needs. They will provide vital jobs and boost economic activity over the coming months,” he said.

The roading plan would be on top of a capital programme of $209.5 million of work planned for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years.

Construction is already under way on four major projects to the value of $62 million that will be restarted when it is safe to do so.

Other work is panned on the district’s water and waste systems and roading.