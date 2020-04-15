24 claims over damage caused by last week's 4.3 quake

Homeowners have lodged claims over damage caused by the 4.3 magnitude earthquake which jolted Canterbury last week.

Geonet reported the quake struck at a depth of 5km, centred near Lincoln, about 20kms south of Christchurch, on April 9.

There have been 24 claims so far.

Said Earthquake Commission deputy chief executive Renée Walker: “The event, which was definitely the most widely felt in quite some time in Canterbury, triggered almost 9000 felt reports to Geonet.

“To date 24 homeowners have lodged a claim for damage, 17 from Christchurch, five from the Selwyn District and two from the Waimakariri District.”

She said none of the claims presented an immediate risk.

In line with Level 4 Alert requirements, all EQC staff continue to work from home and all face-to-face interactions with customers remain on hold.

EQC recognised the pandemic restrictions will cause delays and frustrations for customers waiting for repairs, onsite assessments or scoping, said Ms Walker.

“We thank our customers for their patience and hope they recognise these are extraordinary times and that everyone’s health and well-being needs to take priority.”



