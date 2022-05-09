Appeal for sightings of silver Daihatsu after Rolleston incident

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle following an incident in Rolleston on Wednesday.

Police were called about 8pm after a vehicle was reported driving erratically in the area. The vehicle was located at a nearby property with a tyre blown out.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in relation to driving offences and assaulting police. She is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on May 10.

"Police are now working to establish her journey between Lincoln and Rolleston that evening and are asking for anyone who saw the vehicle, a silver Daihatsu Materia with a yellow company logo on the side, between 8pm and 8.45pm."

If you can help police, phone 105 and quote event number P050463056.