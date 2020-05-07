Applications for extension on Selwyn rates open

Selwyn ratepayers who may be facing financial difficulties as a result of Covid-19 can now apply for a payment extension.

People can extend the payment out until June 30 2021, provided they enter into a payment plan with the district council.

This extension is available for the final installment of rates for this financial year and the 2020/21 financial year.

Payments can be made by direct debit weekly, fortnightly or monthly and will need to be a minimum of $10 per week.

"If you are considering cancelling or stopping an existing direct debit arrangement that you have with the council, please contact us first. If you cancel the direct debit authority directly with your bank there is a nine-month security stand down period before it can be reinstated," a district council spokesman said.

To apply for the rates extension go to: https://www.selwyn.govt.nz/services/rates/rates-payment-extensions/apply-for-a-rates-payment-extension

You will need your Valuation Number, which can be found on your rates invoice, or by contacting 0800 SELWYN (735 996).