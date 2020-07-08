Bid to open liquor store draws 54 objections

Gulati Brothers Enterprises Ltd has applied to operate the liquor store at shop one, 688 Christchurch Akaroa Rd. Photo: Supplied

Fifty-four objections have been made against an application to operate a new liquor store in a Canterbury township.

Gulati Brothers Enterprises Ltd has applied to the Selwyn District Council for an off-licence to operate a liquor store in the vacant Belleza Boutique building on Christchurch Akaroa Rd in Tai Tapu.

If approved, it would operate Monday-Sunday, 10am-9pm, under the name Tai Tapu Liquor Store.

Police and the Canterbury District Health Board medical officer of health are among the objectors.

Tai Tapu Community Association is trying to stop the liquor store getting a licence.

Chairman Gerald Carter said tit is against it for a number of reasons.

"The key ones being it is inappropriate to have it in a small village such as Tai Tapu.

"The community is already served by a hotel close by that has a bottle store with it and Lincoln is close by.

"It is very close to a school and the rubbish is an issue as well. The environmental impacts are just something we don’t want here in Tai Tapu,” he said.

Mr Carter said the committee will be speaking at the hearing if it goes ahead.

“I know of numerous others who are planning to as well.

There is a pretty strong sentiment against having it here.”

District licencing committee secretary Billy Charlton said there have been 52 private objections to the application.

“The council is waiting for a resource consent application from Gulati Brothers Enterprises Ltd, which is required before the alcohol licence application can be progressed.

“If a resource consent is granted then the matter will then be referred to the Selwyn District Licensing Committee for a hearing – where the objectors will have the opportunity to present their objections,” he said.