Bike park to find new home with help of dedicated teens

There is hope a new home can be found for a popular Canterbury bike park.

The Lincoln jump park, which was revitalised by a group of local teenagers, is due to be demolished to make way for Meijer Dr to connect with Boundary Rd as part of the work to extend Lincoln Domain.

The park has proved popular after a large jump was added, with many heading along to hone their skills.

It was always known the park was temporary, with the hope a new location could be found.

Mike Barnsley, father of one of the teens responsible for the park’s new success, said they have had positive talks with the Selwyn District Council to find a new home for it.

“We’re stoked,” he said.

“I have been thoroughly impressed with how positive and enabling they have been all the way through.”

Fergus Barnsley, Erik Williams and Josh McCarthy hope to be able to do more jumps like this once a new home for the park is found. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

Barnsley said they working with the district council to secure a location for the park, with the current plan to put it somewhere in the extended reserve space near the Meijer Dr extension.

He said Fergus, his son, and friends Erik Williams and Josh McCarthy have remained connected with the project.

“The boys have put together a bit of a layout plan which has gone through. It was quite intentional to have the boys involved with it so they can learn some stuff about how the world around them works.”

Council head of capital works Kamal Narang said no final decisions have been made for the park.

“The council is still in discussion with the jump users about possible options for the future and no decisions have been made.”

Fergus Barnsley, Erik Williams and Josh McCarthy. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

The park is currently closed for use while the council removes trees in the area as part of the project, with it expected to reopen in a few weeks. Once the work has been completed it is expected to remain open for a while longer, with no final date set.

The road extension is due to take place in the 2025/26 financial year and the design is in progress.

Narang wanted to remind people not to enter the site while it was fenced off.

“We have had a few people entering the site over the past few weeks.

"With the site being unsafe due to tree removal work and a number of questions from the community around about what was happening we thought it was timely to remind people about what was happening and to stay safe.”