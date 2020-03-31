Burglars target food outlets in locked down Canterbury district

Food outlets in a Canterbury district that have been closed over the past week are being targeted by burglars and thieves.

Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said the latest break-in the Selwyn district was a takeaway food outlet in Lincoln on Monday night.

The back door was forced open, as was the door to the food chiller, but nothing appears to have been taken.

Senior Sergeant Harker says it follows a number of other break-ins at food outlets in the district.

“Commercial break-ins are being reported, such as doors that have been attempted to be forced open.

Dean Harker. Photo: Supplied

"Sites that have outside chillers are often targeted,” he said.

Vehicles parked on streets and up driveways overnight also continue to be targeted by thieves – a situation which has been happening for the past few months.

Senior Sergeant Harker said police are currently following leads in relation to the incidents.

But while police have been busy attending incidents during the night, the number of incidents during the day has tapered off.

The Selwyn district police headquarters at Rolleston is now being staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Front counters at all stations in the district will be closed until further notice but police staff will be working from those bases as normal.