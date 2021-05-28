Bus option survey under way

Environment Canterbury is asking residents what option they would prefer for the Southbridge to city bus service. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Residents from Springston to Southbridge are being surveyed to explore options to save the trial 87 Southbridge-City bus service connecting to the city.

Environment Canterbury spokesman Thomas McNaughton said the survey would gather feedback on three different options.

“The more information we have, the better informed our balancing act will be,” McNaughton said.

Option one is a Lincoln connection, from Southbridge to Lincoln in the morning, returning via a connecting service in the afternoon. It includes one morning and two afternoon trips Monday to Friday.

Option two is a Rolleston connection, from Southbridge to Rolleston in the morning, returning via a connection service in the evening Monday to Friday.

Option three is the existing service, but with a prepaid annual pass. This would cost $400 for an adult and $250 for a child. The service would only continue if at least 90 passes were bought.

All options will continue the pick-up and drop-offs from Southbridge, Leeston, Doyleston, Irwell and Springston.

ECan has come up with the options following gathering feedback at a community meeting in Leeston last month on the future of the trial service.

“This was a well-attended meeting with constructive discussions and plenty of suggestions from the floor,” McNaughton said.

The service was established in 2019 and after many extensions is due to expire due to low patronage unless a solution is found.

Public transport is funded by local targeted rates, government grants to match the local rates, and fares.

The survey, found here, is open until June 3.

