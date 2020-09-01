Businesses pitch in to make Daffodil Day a success

Darfield Bakery won the 'paint the town yellow' initiative for the township.

Six Selwyn businesses have been recognised for their contribution to Daffodil Day on Friday.

The 'paint the town yellow' initiative was organised by the Cancer Society Selwyn Centre - and encouraged businesses and organisations to decorate their premises.

Each Selwyn township had a winner, which were Harcourts Lincoln, Robert Harris Rolleston, Leeston Pharmacy, Darfield Bakery, Affinity Beauty and Body Care West Melton, and Marks Automative Prebbleton.

An additional trophy for overall outstanding effort will be awarded to Lincoln New World.

The initiative was a part of the planned events for Daffodil Day on August 28.

Lincoln New World's display to mark Daffodil Day. Photo: Supplied

Cancer Society Selwyn Centre co-ordinator Jackie Claridge was thrilled with the response to the initiative.

"Coming together as a community is so important right now.

"Businesses have enjoyed getting creative in their stores and many have said that paint the town yellow has created much community chatter with people enjoying the amazing window designs.

"Not everyone could win a trophy but everyone who participated is truly a winner in our eyes.”

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton judged the Rolleston competition entries and said: "I was thrilled to see so many communities, schools, shops and individuals getting behind the paint the town yellow event.

"To see such a tremendous amount of support will have shown that the people of Selwyn, and across New Zealand, who are facing cancer or its effects are not doing so alone."

This year marked 30 years of Daffodil Day in New Zealand.

In 1990, there were 11,942 people diagnosed with cancer, but by the end of this year, it’s estimated more than 26,000 New Zealanders a year will be diagnosed.

With demand for services increasing, the Cancer Society’s support is more vital than ever, Claridge said.