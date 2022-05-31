Buy your ball gown from bustling Rolleston op shop

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It is the latest development at the bustling Hope Op Shop, which customers and volunteers describe as a “community hub.”
The shop, comprising of three shipping containers full of pre-loved clothes, books, toys and bric-a-brac, is open from 10am to 1pm, three days per week, weather permitting.
“Rolleston is a lovely welcoming community, and this is part of it,” said regular customer Heidi Baker, who moved to the town in December.
Manager Dana George opened the shop on Springston Rolleston Rd, next door to Rolleston Christian School, in February.
A Portacom arriving on site this week would be carpeted and painted to become the new boutique-style base for the evening wear.
“Ball season is coming up at the colleges, and we have so many people who can’t afford ball gowns and ball suits,” George said.
The former flight attendant established the shop on Hope Church land after initially collecting household items last year to give away to fellow Rolleston residents in need.
At the time, she had recently left her job to help care for her autistic son.
She had found there was huge demand, due in part to the Covid pandemic. Lockdowns and quiet times had put financial and relationship pressure on businesses and families.
“Our motto is: ‘People Over Profit’,” George said.
Items are priced low, from 50c to just a few dollars.
“They are only suggested donations, if people can’t pay that, they have a chat with us.”
The op shop received many donations of items, which did not last long on the shelves as customers flocked in by the dozens.
“A lot of people like to get a bargain for their mental health as well,” George said.