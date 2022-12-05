Canterbury motorists negotiate silly signs...and a tricky tree

Above - The temporary 80km/h sign and the permanent 60 and 25 signage on Trices Rd near Sabys, and below is the 45 followed by the 80 with another 45km/h sign further along Ellesmere Rd. PHOTOS: BARRY CLARKE Motorists have often lamented at the signage on one of the main routes from Lincoln to Halswell.

Now they say a temporary speed sign put up on Trices Rd near the bend with Sabys takes the cake.

Motorists heading from Sabys onto Trices towards Lincoln and Prebbleton would have seen a 30km/h sign as maintenance work was carried out. But the other side of the sign, which was for motorists heading on Trices towards Sabys, read 80.

A 30km/h temporary sign was also put up on Ellesmere Rd close to the tricky Trices Rd bend, meaning motorists travelling in that direction were first confronted with a temporary 30 sign, then the permanent 35km/h sign on the bend, then the confusing 80 sign, followed by the permanent 60km/h sign and then the permanent 25 sign at the Trices, Sabys bend – all within about 250m of each other.

The confusing 80 sign was removed the day after it was put up.

"Traffic management? More like traffic mis-management," said one reader of the Selwyn Times.

"No different to further back on Ellesmere by Tosswill Rd."

Near that junction, motorists travelling towards Halswell on Ellesmere Rd have a 45km/h sign warning of a bend at Tosswill Rd, followed shortly after by an 80 sign, and then the 45 warning sign on the bend itself.

"So we have a 45 sign then an 80 and then just after that it's 45 again at the bend. Crazy,” said the reader.

This tree at the busy Gerald and Robert Sts intersection in Lincoln needs a decent trim. Photo: Barry Clarke

Meanwhile, readers also say it is about time a tree at the intersection of busy Gerald and Robert St in Lincoln got a decent trim.

The tree is starting to sprawl outwards, its branches and leafage making getting a clear line of sight of traffic heading east on Gerald St tricky.

"There’s an accident waiting to happen," said a reader.