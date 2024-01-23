Canterbury musician charged with historic sexual assault

Manu Francois is married with a young child. Photo: Supplied

A Canterbury musician has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

Manu Francois, 34, appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning for the first time since his arrest.

Police allege Francois, who lives in the West Melton area, sexually violated a woman over the age of 16 between December 1 and 31, 2013.

He did not seek name suppression when he appeared before a community magistrate this morning, by audio-visual link from the police cells.

The court heard he had applied for legal aid and was seeking bail.

Bail was granted on condition that he surrender his passport and not make any contact with the complainant.

He is due to appear in court again on February 20.

Francois is described online as “a New Zealand rapper, singer-songwriter, music producer, multi-instrumentalist and model”.

He was born in St Lucia and has split his time between the Caribbean island, where his father lives, and Christchurch, where his mother is from.

Manu Francois was set to move to Europe before he was charged. Photo: Supplied

His first album was released in 2017, followed by albums in 2018 and 2020.

“Francois was nominated for Best International Artist for the BingeTV 2021 Music Awards,” an online profile says. “Francois has run his own recording studio ... He is also a member of the groove roulette band ZoLeKa.”

Five weeks ago he posted on Instagram that he was “moving to England/Europe” to continue his music.

“I create my own brand of pop music, I also play guitar and write ballads,” he said.

“I am a lone wolf but a vibrant entertainer. I dream to play festivals and shows around the world and I am working on this goal in 2024.”

Manu Francois is a Christchurch-based musician. Photo: Supplied

A week ago, he posted a series of photos with his young child and family.

“We’re about to leave New Zealand for Berlin, where I will be focusing on building my music career and working on my life generally,” he said.

“I might even disappear off social media and focus on just living my life. Remember just living our lives? Miss that.

“2024 for me is a year of growth, dedication, fun, freedom and life in general. I truly look forward to what’s to come.”

Francois is married with a child.

SEXUAL HARM



Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

By Anna Leask