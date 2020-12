Santa arrived in Selwyn on Saturday for the annual Lincoln Christmas Parade and Market.

People packed the pavements from 10.30am for the parade, which ran from the event centre to North Belt, West Belt and Gerald St.

The market offered stalls, food and children's entertainment, including bands, Santa's Grotto, clowns and a "dress up your bike" competition.

The Lincoln Christmas Parade and Market is put together each year by a small group of volunteers.

Photos: Karen Casey

Photo: Karen Casey

Photo: Karen Casey

Photo: Karen Casey

Photo: Karen Casey

Photo: Karen Casey

Photo: Karen Casey