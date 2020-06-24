Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Construction starts on new Lincoln Uni science facility

    A ceremony was held today to mark the start of construction of the new Science South facility at Lincoln University. Photo: Supplied
    Lincoln University has marked the start of construction of its new science facilities with a ceremony.

    Construction of the new Science South facility started immediately after Tuesday’s sod-turning and site blessing.

    Lincoln University acting vice-chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie said the start of construction is an important milestone for the university.

    “Our journey towards our new science facilities started in September 2010, when a large earthquake hit early on a Saturday morning, beginning a very difficult and disruptive time for our people.

    “When our science facilities are fully completed, in late 2022, Lincoln University will be a modern, up-to-date centre for science, where more students will come from all over the world to study, especially in the fields of food and fibre.”

    Located at the southern end of the campus, Science South will be the first of the university’s two new science facilities.

    It will deliver modern teaching, research and collaboration spaces.

    Due for completion in May next year, the new facilities will be home to more than 50 staff and students from the Department of Agriculture Sciences,

    Leighs Construction is undertaking the build. Lincoln recently received government endorsement of the business case for the construction of its other new science facility, known as Science North.

