Contractor connected to removal of yellow lines

HEB contract manager Almero Du Pisani arranged for yellow lines to be removed from outside this property. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The mystery of who arranged to have no-parking lines painted over in Rolleston has now been solved.

A Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) response published on the council’s website revealed the former owner of a Shillingford Blvd property, Almero Du Pisani, arranged for the lines to be removed while the home was up for sale last year.

The yellow lines went for about 7m, running over the entrance to the home’s driveway and along the grass verge to the neighbouring driveway.

Du Pisani is a contract manager for HEB Construction, the council’s roading contractor.

The LGOIMA response included an email from HEB South Island regional manager Lee Haulter to the council’s head of operational delivery, Gareth Morgan, dated March 20, saying Du Pisani arranged for the lines to be removed on November 16, 2025.

“Almero had asked (name redacted) for permission to do so in a conversation,” Haulter’s email said.

The email also said when Du Pisani later realised the lines should not have been painted over, he arranged for them to be reinstated at no cost to the council or HEB.

However, it remains unclear who carried out the work, with HEB saying it has no record of the job or any work order issued to its suppliers.

The only account of the work being done comes from new homeowner Joshika Khan, who purchased the property in December. She said when she attended an open home in November, she saw “a white van and five or six men” appearing to repaint the lines.

Du Pisani did not respond to calls from Selwyn Times.

An HEB spokesperson also declined to answer questions from Selwyn Times about whether Du Pisani was still employed by the company or facing any disciplinary action.

“We are currently investigating this matter internally. As a process is under way, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The yellow lines have since been reinstated across Khan’s driveway, but not over the section where she parks her car.

“I can still park my car there, so I’m happy with that,” she said.