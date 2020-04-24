Controversial quarry approved; residents' pleas ignored

IGNORED: Residents nearby Fulton Hogan's newly approved Roydon Quarry are upset their concerns haven't been taken on board.

Selwyn MP Amy Adams is disappointed the views of local residents were ignored when plans for a controversial quarry on the outskirts of Christchurch was approved after an emotional two-year battle.

Fulton Hogan's bid to establish a new quarry near Templeton angered hundreds of residents in the area who were gravely concerned about the health, noise, and environmental impacts the developments would bring.

After independent commissioners granted permission for the Roydon Quarry to go ahead, the decision further angered residents who were left feeling unheard and that their input was never considered.

Selwyn MP Amy Adams.

Said Adams: "While the commissioners have imposed some conditions around the consents, I know this will be cold comfort to the local community which has worked so hard to draw attention to the effects the quarry will have on residents.

"I remain firmly of the view that quarrying should not be permitted within close proximity of residential areas and I urge the local councils and the government to make the necessary legislative changes."

The company now have permission to open a quarry between Dawsons, Jones, Maddisons and Curraghs Rds to supply aggregate for Christchurch infrastructure projects as the current sites had since depleted.

Quarry opposer Simon Moore was "gutted" to hear of the news and said it was a devastating blow for the community.

Moore and the community understood the need for aggregate but were worried that other companies may see this example and follow suit just because "Fulton Hogan was able to pull it off."

"I'm gutted because Fulton Hogan basically has been given everything they wanted," he said.

"When you read the decision, you'd wonder if the community had even made a submission or appeared before the commissioners because looking at that decision, you wouldn't think so."

The main concerns Moore and other residents had been the impacts of dust, noise, dangerous traffic, landscape and property values as a result, health concerns and the potential for contaminated water in the area.

Moore said the decision was "laughable" especially as health was on the forefront of people's minds amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The 170ha quarry was now able to open by 2022 and remain there for at least 35 years, producing more than half a million tonnes of gravel annually.

Fulton Hogan South Island general manager Craig Stewart said experts and submitters on both sides were fully considered and would continue engaging with the community.

"Fulton Hogan took on board what the community and its experts were saying throughout the consenting process, and the consent's conditions reflect a comprehensive assessment by commissioners," he said.

Moore did not agree with that assessment.

"No they didn't - no one's listened to the community. If they had listened, then this would never have happened."

The conditions put in place to mitigate the issues included a dust management plan, monitoring groundwater and the establishment of a community liaison group.

Said Stewart: "We believe this is the best place for a quarry, and we plan to earn the trust of the community by putting our plans into operation and delivering on the conditions."