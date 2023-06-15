Crash blocks part of SH73

Motorists are being warned to avoid Arthur's Pass (State Highway 73) after a single-vehicle crash blocked part of the road.

Police were called to the crash about 12.40pm on Thursday after a vehicle rolled.

A police spokesperson said initial reports suggested no one has been injured in the crash.

The southbound lane of State Highway 73 is currently blocked and traffic management is in place.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area," the spokesperson said.