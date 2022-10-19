Crews battle fire in roof of two-storey Prebbleton home

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the roof of a suburban home in Prebbleton this morning.

Four fire appliances were used to fight the blaze, which broke out inside the two-storey house on Guilder Drive about 10am on Wednesday.

The fire appeared to be contained to the roof of the house. It was brought under control by about 11am.

The house fire on Guilder St in Prebbleton. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Firefighters could be seen removing some of the cladding on the roof in order to douse the flames.

A neighbour said no one was in the house at the time of the fire. It is not known what caused the blaze.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as the Christchurch Southern Motorway. Police were also at the scene but had left the house before the fire was brought under control.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air