Developer unlikely to rebuild Lincoln skate ramp, seating area planned for site

The area where the skate ramp was will now get seating and planting. Photo: Star News

The battle to have a controversial skate ramp replaced appears to have been lost.

Fulton Hogan, developer of the Rosemerryn subdivision in Lincoln, removed a wooden skate ramp last month following noise complaints.

Fulton Hogan said the removal eliminates any noise issues going forward.

The area will now be turned into a planted embankment to the existing pump track and further work, including a sheltered seating area with rubbish bin and drinking fountain, will be undertaken over the next few months.

The Selwyn Times contacted Fulton Hogan for further comment on why this decision was made, but was told it could not comment further.

Rosemerryn resident and organiser of a petition to have the skate ramp replaced, Jamie Taylor, said the solution was “pretty average” and a “cheap way out” for Fulton Hogan.

But another Rosemerryn resident, who did not want to be named and was one of the original complainants, said he felt Fulton Hogan had met all of its obligations, and had gone out of its way to replace the ramp with the seating area.

“Personally I think that idea is brilliant," he said.

"Families can come and use the pump track, or whatever, and have a picnic.”

An online petition to save the skate ramp has garnered 1571 signatures.

The ramp was removed due to not meeting noise regulations. Photo: Star News

Despite Fulton Hogan appearing not to budge on the issue, Taylor is still planning to have a public meeting for residents and users of the ramp.

A date for the meeting is yet to be set, but Taylor is working with Selwyn district councillor Elizabeth Mundt on the details and cost.

Mundt said the meeting was for the community to come up with a solution that works best for everyone.

“The community-led meeting will give a direction that all parties are happy with, and ideally something that we can take to Fulton Hogan,” Mundt said.

The resident opposed to the ramp was concerned about people outside the subdivision having too much sway in the debate, given they don’t live next door to the ramp.

“People would come from Halswell, Prebbleton, Rolleston and other parts of Lincoln to use it, and then go home and not have to deal with the noise,” he said.

He said if the ramp was to return the only solution to cut out the noise would be to have a solid concrete one built.

Fulton Hogan declined to say whether it would attend a public meeting if one was held.