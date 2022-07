Can you identify the man? Photo: Police

Rolleston police want help identifying a man in relation to a number of incidents reported in the area on Monday.

A police spokesperson said they want to speak to the man in the photo above about the incidents.

If you can help police identify the man or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Constable Christopher Elliott at Rolleston Police.

Information can also be provided by calling 105, or via Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111, and quoting file number 220725/0440.