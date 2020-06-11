E-scooter trial extended in Selwyn

Lava Scooters. Photo: Supplied

The e-scooter trial In Selwyn has been extended because people could not use them during the lockdown.

The trial, which included e-scooters from Lime and Lincoln-based company Lava Scooters, began in December last year and was expected to finish this month.

But Selwyn District Council regulatory manager Billy Charlton said it has now been extended.

"The council has extended the trial to cover six months of the scooters in operation.

"The aim of the trial was to gather data and assess the operation of the scooters over a six month operating period, which is why we have extended it," he said.

E-scooters were unable to operate during alert level 4, which meant they lost about a month of the trial.

"Staff are carrying out ongoing analysis of the data being provided to the council, which will be included in the review of the e-scooters."

The district council has not received any applications from other scooter companies to operate in Selwyn.