Elderly woman who died after crash named

Police have released the name of the elderly woman who died in hospital after a fatal collision near Prebbleton on Tuesday.

She was Zelma Estelle Waghorn, 90, of Little Akaloa.

Two other people were seriously injured in the three-car crash at the intersection of Birchs and Robinsons Rds about 3.30pm.

"Our sympathies are with her family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three fire crews attended the crash.

One person was trapped in each vehicle and were freed by firefighters, he said

All three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 200818/3721.

Police enquiries into the crash are continuing,