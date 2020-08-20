Thursday, 20 August 2020

2.45 pm

Elderly woman who died after crash named

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Police have released the name of the elderly woman who died in hospital after a fatal collision near Prebbleton on Tuesday.

    She was Zelma Estelle Waghorn, 90, of Little Akaloa.

    Two other people were seriously injured in the three-car crash at the intersection of Birchs and Robinsons Rds about 3.30pm.

    "Our sympathies are with her family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three fire crews attended the crash.

    One person was trapped in each vehicle and were freed by firefighters, he said

    All three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 200818/3721.

    Police enquiries into the crash are continuing,

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter