Fascination with giant pumpkins inspires pupils

Tasman Peters, 10, and James Richardson, 10, with a 130kg pumpkin grown last year. Photo: Supplied

Prebbleton resident Marcus Peters is sharing his love of growing giant pumpkins with other Cantabrians.

Marcus Peters. Photo: Supplied

Peters started the Facebook group Giant Pumpkins of Prebbleton 10 months ago and inspired Prebbleton School pupils to give growing them a go.

He says his fascination with giant structures – including leaves and oversized fruit and vegetables – goes back more than a decade.

"It’s probably my third (consecutive) year of growing giant pumpkins, but I grew my first giant pumpkin about 15 years ago when we were living in Somerfield.

"I entered it into the Little River Giant Pumpkin Festival and came third, it weighed about 50 kilos,” Peters said.

The current Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin is currently held by Italian grower Stefano Cutrupi, with a massive pumpkin weighing 1226 kilograms. The record was recorded on September 26, 2021.

Peters isn’t quite wanting to go that large, but hopes some of the seedlings he’s grown can reach more than the 340 kilos that was recorded at the Little River festival.

This giant pumpkin is already the size of a basketball. Marcus Peters hopes it will be super-sized by late March. Photo: Supplied

Sadly the huge pumpkins aren’t fit for human consumption.

“They’re purely a visual spectacle, but they can be used as feed for livestock, who apparently love it,” Peters said.

“It is a closed sustainable loop.”

Keen to share the love of giant vegetable growing, Peters has sold packets of seeds as a fundraiser for the Prebbleton School PTA.

Many packets of seeds have gone to school children, and Peters hopes growing the pumpkins will encourage them to take up gardening.

Tricks of the trade include keeping the oversized vegies shaded from the sun so their leathery skin doesn’t harden and restrict expansion and keeping their bottoms warm by keeping them off the ground.

Peters’ latest crop of pumpkins was planted in November, with the biggest one so far already the size of a basketball.

He’s hoping Giant Pumpkins of Prebbleton can “grow, gain momentum and become something like the Little River festival, as it adds another quirky dimension to the community, doesn’t it.”

-By Darryl Baser