Fatal West Melton crash: Teen charged with manslaughter of legal executive

A 15-year-old has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman killed in a crash in rural Canterbury.

Sandra Loveday, 60, died as a result of the crash on Old West Coast Rd, West Melton on August 7 last year.

A teenager was critically injured in the crash.

The New Zealand Herald understands the teenager has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in court in Christchurch today.

Loveday was a senior legal executive at Canterbury Legal.

The company announced her death on its website.

“Sandra’s presence within our small team was invaluable, and her professionalism and warmth left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working alongside her,” a statement read.

“Her loss has left us deeply shocked and saddened, and we are navigating this together. Our thoughts are with Sandra’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Canterbury police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper told the Herald that at the time it was the 14th road fatality on the district’s rural roads since January 2023.

He called the toll “horrendous.

“The amount of trauma it’s caused families in rural Canterbury, they’re suffering,” Cooper said.

“Crashes like this one are all preventable. It’s an annual message, but drivers need to take the act of driving seriously.”

By Sam Sherwood