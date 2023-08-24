Fence installed to curb truck parking

A wooden fence has been installed to stop trucks parking on the grass verge of Clinton St. Photo: Star News

A solution to stop trucks parking on a Darfield street has been installed by the Selwyn District Council.

A wooden fence has been put up on the grass verges of Clinton St adjacent to the Darfield Hotel car park to prevent vehicles from treating it like a truck stop.

This comes after concerns were raised by Clinton St resident Wendy Thompson at the district council annual plan hearings in May, with the annual plan signed off in June.

“Many of these heavy transport vehicles are livestock trucks, which smell bad and leach excrement while they are parked overnight,” she

told councillors.

At the time she pointed to two solutions, being to plant trees on the verges so trucks could not park there, and restricting heavy vehicles from parking on Clinton St by way of a resolution in accordance with the

district council’s traffic and parking bylaw.

District council transport delivery manager Geoff Rhodes said the issue was extensively discussed through the annual plan period with submissions to the plan and discussions with local councillors, community board and residents.

“As requested by residents, the district council is carrying out rehabilitation on the verge to repair damage done from parking.”

Livestock vehicles had taken to treating the area as a truck stop. Photo: Supplied

Rhodes said rehabilitation of the verge is planned for when the ground has dried out and conditions are more favourable for new grass to grow.

“In the meantime, we have followed the residents request to take temporary measures to stop parking in the area causing further damage.”

The temporary fence cost $1548 to install.

“A fence was chosen as the most effective way to ensure people did not park on the verge, over options that could be moved or avoided.”



The question of where trucks park is still up for discussion. Rhodes said they are working with the community on a more appropriate location for trucks to be able to park without causing damage to amenities and services.

Have your say: Where do you think trucks should park? Send your responses in 200 words or less to daniel.alvey@starmedia.kiwi.

By Briar Allen