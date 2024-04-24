Fire-damaged Prebbleton bar likely to be closed for next two months

The Bridge bar and eatery. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

It could be at least two months before a fire-damaged bar and eatery is back in business.

The Bridge owners Murray and Melissa Smith say it could take that time to repair and get through consent processes for the Prebbleton venue.

Oily tea towels which spontaneously combusted in an area near the eatery’s kitchen caused the damaging blaze about 5am last Wednesday.

The fire did not spread into the main bar and eating area.

Fire and Emergency NZ specialist fire investigator Mitchell Jeffery said there is a risk of fires occurring from spontaneous ignition when fabrics have been contaminated with oils or grease prior to washing, which can be common in commercial laundries.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be spontaneous combustion of oily tea towels. Ignition happens because of the slow oxidation of the oil or fat residues in the fabric. It typically takes a long time before ignition occurs, in this case, more than eight hours,” he said.

“When washing rags or other items that have been exposed to oils: They should have a hot wash with detergent, be allowed to dry thoroughly and ensure that they have returned to normal temperature after being dried before being folded or put away.”

The Smiths, who also own the popular Tai Tapu Hotel (The Tap), bought the pub last year.

It had traded as Armadillos before closing in 2022.

They renovated it and restored its name to The Bridge.

Melissa said when she got the call, she initially thought it was about the Tai Tapu Hotel.

“I thought it was The Tap because we’ve had a couple of false alarms recently. I cried, and was really upset,” she said.

They thanked the community for their support.