Thursday, 23 September 2021

Firefighters battle large fire at Selwyn district hotel

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Fire crews have spent several hours battling a blaze at a hotel in the Selwyn district. Photo / Supplied
    Fire crews have spent several hours battling a blaze at a hotel in the Selwyn district. Photo / Supplied
    Fire crews have spent several hours battling a blaze at a hotel in the Selwyn district.

    Emergency services received a call from the sole occupant at Sheffield Hotel on Wrights Rd, Sheffield, northeast of Darfield, as she was evacuating about 1.15am.

    Crews from the fire station across the road arrived to find the upper level of the building well alight, authorities said.

    They had been struggling to put out the blaze because of upper roof cavities, and they were relying on ladders because internal stairs had been damaged.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it had been extinguished and crews were dampening hotspots at about 7.30am.

    Five fire engines, a turntable ladder, a command unit and several tankers were at the fire.

    There are no reports of injuries and no other buildings were in danger.

    A fire investigator is at the hotel, but the cause of the blaze is still yet to be determined.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter