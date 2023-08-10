Flaky icing: Cost of repainting big donut hard to swallow

The Springfield Donut was first installed in 2007 as part of a promotion for The Simpsons Movie. Photo: Supplied

Selwyn ratepayers have forked out almost $18,000 to repaint the Springfield donut over the past two-and-a-half years.

And that cost will rise even more because another repaint is planned for this summer.

Springfield Community Association chair Graeme Dawson said the problem was an ongoing issue that needed a better solution.

“The paint they put on it doesn’t work, and it lasts three months. It’s a bit sad really.”

The Springfield donut has been repainted four times since 2020 at a cost of $17,845.57. Photo: Supplied

Dawson said they want a solution to the paint issues that was going to last.

“It’s the council spending ratepayers’ money.”

The donut has been repainted four times since 2020 at a cost of $17,864.57 and will likely be repainted again over summer, but this time the Selwyn District Council believes it will last.

“The nature of the donut and its construction presents challenges for maintenance, and we have reviewed the whole process around painting the donut - including preparation, epoxy and paint products - to put together a plan for repainting the donut this financial year,” said Selwyn District Council reserves operations manager Jonathan Crawford.

“This work will be completed when the weather warms and includes work to address a range of issues that should improve the long-term maintenance of the donut.”

Photo: Supplied

Dawson said the donut makes people stop in the town.

“It does attract a lot of people stopping to take photographs.”

The original donut was only ever designed to be up for six weeks when it was installed in 2007 as a promotion for The Simpsons Movie.

But was popular enough to get a permanent spot in the town.

However, in 2009 an arson attack left it burnt beyond repair.

For three years a tractor tyre was put in its place until 2012, when it was replaced with the much sturdier concrete version in place today.