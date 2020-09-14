Monday, 14 September 2020

'Fountain of sewage' erupts in Selwyn

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    The air valve malfunction sent wastewater soaring high into the air. PhotoNZ Herald
    The air valve malfunction sent wastewater soaring high into the air. Photo: NZ Herald
    A "fountain of sewage" erupted in Selwyn today, after a valve on a pipe near Christchurch malfunctioned.

    One local, Joan, told the NZ Herald she could see sewage flying "10 feet in the air" on Selwyn Road and she could see toilet paper hanging on the trees above.

    She said the area "absolutely stank".

    When the NZ Herald visited just before 2pm on Monday wastewater was still soaring into the air and pooling along the road and an adjacent paddock.

    One of the lanes on Selwyn road had been cordoned off.

    A Selwyn District Council spokesperson said shortly before 10am today an air valve on a pipe near Selwyn Rd malfunctioned in a grassed area of road reserve.

    "This led to an initial very brief release of the contents of the pipe under pressure and then to the pipe leaking for a short time afterwards."

    They could not say how high it initially erupted but did confirm it was a "high pressure pipe".

    "The repairs were completed at 2pm and a team is on site ensuring the areas has been cleaned and decontaminated."

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter