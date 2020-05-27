Friends take on $1000 Canterbury car rally to support charity

Josh Thompson with Rachael and Sam Butterworth and their daughter Emily, 2. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Josh Thompson and his friends will embark on a two-day, 1000km journey across Canterbury in September to raise at least $1000 for children’s mental health.

The Avis Budget Cure Kids 1000 tasks teams with sourcing and decorating cars valued under $1000 to travel on a pre-planned route in Canterbury and complete challenges along the way.

Last year, at least 10 teams collectively raised $32,000, with all funds distributed to Cure Kids research for children and adolescent mental health.

This year Thompson, who lives in Rolleston, will team up with friends Sam and Rachael Butterworth, of Christchurch, for the initiative. They will drive a 1984 Volkswagen Golf, which resembles a German police car.

“I was helping out last year and found it quite fun," Thompson said.

"I didn’t take part, but this year we’ve actually made the plan to get involved and get the car done up.

“I’m a massive European car fan, especially Volkswagen. I’ve always wanted one and it happened to work out.

"We got one from Dunedin within budget and did something different as there’s not many around in this colour.”

Thompson said the event is likely to turn a few heads and raise awareness for “a really good charity”.

This year’s route is yet to be revealed, but previous journeys included an overnight stay at Hanmer Springs, stopping off at schools and iconic Canterbury landscapes to complete challenges, such as sack and egg and spoon races.

“This year, we’re hoping to have the most themed vehicle, but we’ll see what happens there,” Thompson said.