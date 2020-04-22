Funding to help high country wetland project

ECOSYSTEM: The St Bernard’s wetland near the Cass township is getting funding from the Selwyn-Waihora Zone committee. ​

An untouched piece of land in the district’s high country is being protected due to funding from the Selwyn-Waihora zone committee.

St Bernard’s wetland is a 6ha area of mixed-ecosystem native wetland vegetation near the township of Cass.

Earlier this year, contractors conducted spraying to kill invasive species that were beginning to encroach on the wetland.

Ellen Williamson

The weed control project is funded by an Immediate Steps grant approved by the zone committee.

The surrounding land is owned by Canterbury University which leases it to nearby Cass Station for farming.

Due to its location and a confusion over whether it was part of the lease, the wetland was never drained or farmed and is now one of the few remnants of high-country wetland in the area.

Environment Canterbury biodiversity adviser for the Selwyn-Waihora zone Ellen Williamson says the project has a biodiversity found in few parts of Canterbury’s highland.

“It’s an area with very important ecological and cultural values,” she says. “It also aligns with the criteria for Immediate Steps and our zone implementation programme addendum, and is a priority area under our zone’s action plan.”

The funding application was a joint project between ECan, the University of Canterbury and KiwiRail, which owns some land on the wetland margin.