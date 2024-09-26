Heavy teddies turned into mental health heroes

Abby Wilson wanted to create something that makes others feel supported and comforted. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch school girl is auctioning off her teddy bear creations to support a youth mental health charity.

Selwyn House School pupil Abby Wilson is doing a passion project at school, where she has to create something based on her loves and something that breaks her heart.

Abby, 12, has long had an interest in crafting and creating, and has run an online jewellery shop “Abby’s Accessories” for the past two years.

Something that breaks her heart is mental health, specifically seeing others struggle it.

“I’ve always loved teddies and having hugs with teddies," said Abby who lives in Tai Tapu.

“I did lots of research and found that weighted teddies are really good for well-being and I find it really hard to see people that struggle with their well-being.”

From this she created Snuggle Buddies, weighted teddy bears she has made from bears donated by the community.

Her mum, Kim Wilson, put a post up on Facebook asking anyone with unwanted bears to donate them to Abby’s project.

They received between 40 and 50 bears, and Kim said their house is now “over-run by teddies”.

Abby was given between 40-50 bears after her mum asked for donations on Facebook. Photo: Supplied

Abby makes Snuggle Buddies by cutting a hole in the back of the teddy, and placing socks filled with bags of sand inside.

The size of the sand bags ranges from 500g to 4kg depending on the size of the teddy bear.

Once sealed back up, she accessorises each bear with a bandana and a fidget toy, and adds lavender oil for a relaxing scent.

Abby will be auctioning the bears on Trade Me, selling 5-10 at a time.

The first auction began on Monday to coincide with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

All funds raised will be donated to Christchurch charity Te Tahi Youth, which provides mental health services for young people aged 10-24.

“I wanted to make sure that (the charity) would benefit children and teenagers because I know that that’s a really big age for where people have suicidal thoughts and anxieties and problems with their mental health.

“I was thinking that (Te Tahi Youth) could be someone that helped me if I ever have problems like that in the future. And I thought that it was a really good place I should support and help.”