Helicopter helps fight vegetation fire

Several crews and a helicopter battled a large fire that threatened properties in Kirwee yesterday.

The vegetation fire was reported to Fire and Emergency NZ about noon.

A helicopter was called to the scene along with 11 fire crews from the Kirwee, Darfield, West Melton and Rolleston stations.

The fire was brought under control by about 1.30pm and no one was injured.

"Crews are now mopping up and making sure that the fire is not going to reignite," a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said yesterday.

"One house and a shed were close to the hedge but were saved thanks to the efforts of the 11 crews and the helicopter pilot."