High court costs thwart battle to stop quarry in Canterbury

The planned quarry site between Dawsons, Jones, Maddisons and Curraghs Rds, Templeton. Photo: File

The fight against a planned 170ha quarry near Christchurch appears to have come to an end.

Fulton Hogan was last month given permission to develop the site between Dawsons, Jones, Maddisons and Curraghs Rds near Templeton.

Quarry opponents - spearheaded by the Templeton Residents Association - say it would be detrimental to the health and livelihoods of nearby residents and businesses.

But the fight appears to be over after the association said it is unlikely to take the case to the Environment Court.

“We understand that the financial commitment to do this would be around $150,000," chairwoman Jolene Eagar said.

Jolene Eagar. Photo: Supplied

The quarry could open in 2022, producing more than half a million tonnes of gravel a year over the next 40 years.

Although the community raised $40,000 to fight against the quarry, the association has told supporters it is still investigating options and seeking legal advice but it is unlikely to proceed to the Environment Court.

“Purely based on financial restraints, we would find it very difficult to appeal, even though we still strongly feel that this quarry should not be allowed to operate this close to such a large community."

Individuals or groups who made submissions during the resource consent process can still appeal to the Environment Court before May 18.