Home security camera captures whiteware burglars in the act

Early morning burglars were caught on a home security camera stealing a trailer which they then used to empty out a nearby house under construction.

The offenders struck Lincoln’s Rosemerryn subdivision at 5.30am on Friday, first taking a gardener’s trailer parked on Eastfield Drive before loading it up with a cooktop, dishwasher, microwave, oven, Insinkerator, rangehood and tapware from a house in nearby Whitehorn Drive.

Lincoln and other parts of Selwyn have been plagued in recent months by thieves breaking into cars parked on roads and driveways.

The videos show a car driving south along Eastfield Drive and stop after passing the gardener’s trailer.

People get out and go to the trailer. The car makes a U-turn and the trailer is attached to it. The vehicle then heads off in the direction of Whitehorn Drive.

Minutes later the car and trailer with the whiteware on it drive back south along Eastfield Drive, which was again captured on a home security camera.

The trailer was found in Wigram over the weekend. The whiteware is still missing.

Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said a window of the house was forced open to get inside the house.

He said inquiries are ongoing.

Brad Mackenzie, the builder, said the house would now take longer to complete because Covid-19 would delay replacement appliances.

The items were insured.

“It’s frustrating, particularly because prior to the lockdown we took all the measures to make sure the house was secure and this sort of stuff wouldn’t happen,” Mackenzie said.

“When you can get it there for the sub-tradies to get it installed and it goes missing that night, it’s frustrating."

The property from which the trailer was stolen. Photo: Star News

He said the burglary has been a big blow for the client.

“They’re bloody excited to be getting into their new house and they’ve got plans once they move in.

“It’s just annoying for everyone,” said Mackenzie.