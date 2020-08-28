Horse trainers' house went up in flames after firefighters left scene

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Weedons Ross Rd property was destroyed a few hours after fire crews thought they had put out an initial blaze.
Tony Prendergast, 84, who was terminally ill with cancer, was pulled out of the house by Lyn when the first fire started about 5pm on August 9.
Firefighters arrived, contained the blaze and thought they had put it out.
Lyn was allowed to go back in and retrieve her phone and wallet.
Prendergast succumbed to his cancer a week after the fire.
His family decided to keep the second blaze and loss of trophies from him.
Area fire commander Dave Berry said firefighters had done all they could have to ensure the fire did not flare up.
An operational review of what had happened was under way.
"They then hung around and had a debrief and then went back with the cameras.
"I believe they did it right.
"We have what we call an operational review.
The cause of the first fire is still being investigated but is believed to have been started by an electrical appliance.
The Prendergasts' son-in-law Dean Lory said while he understands fires can reignite, it was “bizarre” it happened just hours after crews left the scene.
“Whether their thermal imaging camera was actually working properly, you don’t know.”